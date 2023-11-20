Katima Mulilo Residents Demand Termination of Contract with Red Force

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, November 20 – Residents in Katima Mulilo are calling for the immediate termination of the contract between their town and Red Force, alleging a lack of consultation. They assert that they have been overcharged by Red Force’s debt collectors and demand refunds. Among their grievances is the accusation that Red Force levied an additional 15 percent on top of municipal bills for services, despite already receiving a monthly service fee of 2 million from the Katima Mulilo town council.

Sources within the council, speaking to NDN, highlighted that certain council staff have been receiving salaries without fulfilling their duties, as Red Force’s debt collectors have taken over their responsibilities. “Our duties are now being performed by Red Force staff, and we only come to the office as required,” stated one source.

Weeks ago, residents staged a demonstration and presented a petition to both the Katima Mulilo and Zambezi Regional councils, urging the local authority to cancel the 5-year contract with Red Force due to their lack of prior consultation. Red Force’s debt management has contracts with various municipalities and town councils, including the City of Windhoek, Rundu Town Council, Okahandja, and Walvis Bay.

Yesterday, residents gathered for a meeting to receive feedback from Katima Mulilo town councillors, but none were in attendance. Despite this, the residents proceeded with the meeting, discussing their next steps. It is anticipated that they may take to the streets again to express their dissatisfaction with the leadership of the Katima Mulilo town council.

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Honorable Erastus Utoni, has urged local authorities to discontinue the use of debt collectors. Expressing dissatisfaction with local authorities engaging in Red Force debt management, he emphasized the importance of local authorities fostering closer relationships with residents to underscore the significance of paying for services rendered.

Earlier this year, the Namibia Water Corporation (NAMWATER) commended the Katima Mulilo town council as one of the few local authorities that successfully settled debts with the bulk water supplier. Efforts to obtain comments from the Katima Mulilo town council were unsuccessful. – Namibia Daily News