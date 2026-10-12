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EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex
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EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex

October 12, 2026

BRUSSELS Oct. 12– European Union (EU) foreign ministers on Monday adopted nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

In a post on social media platform X, Kallas said more than half of the new listings were linked to the production chain for ballistic missiles, adding that it was the largest single expansion of the bloc’s sanctions list since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The measures are aimed at making it significantly harder, slower and more expensive for Russia to produce weapons used against Ukraine, she said.

Speaking ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Kallas said the new listings would also address what she described as “sham elections in Russia regarding the occupied territories of Ukraine.”

Kallas reiterated the EU’s position that continued pressure on Russia was necessary to end the conflict.

She also called for greater coordination with the United States on sanctions against Russia, saying that such alignment would strengthen pressure on Moscow. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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