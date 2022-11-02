Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Mboma and Masilingi Receive Houses from Nedbank and MTC
Mboma and Masilingi Receive Houses from Nedbank and MTC
Sports

Mboma and Masilingi Receive Houses from Nedbank and MTC

November 2, 2022

The evening of Wednesday, 27 October; saw Nedbank Namibia and MTC officially hand over two houses to the two Namibian Olympians; Christine Mboma, and Beatrice Masilingi; during the Davin Sports Trust Wine Pairing Auction event at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort.

The housing project was initiated in 2020 by Nedbank Namibia when representatives from the bank attended a dinner hosted by the Janine & Suzelle Davin Sport Trust, which is a Namibian charity organization that aims to nurture and develop young sport stars.

At the 2020 event, Athletics coach, Henk Botha, was awarded a platform to speak on his athletics developmental programme. He introduced Beatrice Masilingi as one of the athletes he was training, and in his address he gave a brief overview of Masilingi’s background and requested for any contributions to aid her in her cause of  achieving the dream of becoming one of the greatest athletes the country will ever produce.

That night Nedbank Namibia pledged to construct a house for Masilingi, which was influenced by the fact that she and her grandmother had been staying in an informal settlement in the town of Rundu, situated in the Kavango East Region.

After Masilingi and now Christine Mboma, arriving on the athletics scene and scooping international accolades at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, MTC came on board to collaborate with Nedbank Namibia in the construction of Masilingi’s house and added Mboma to the list of beneficiaries.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Nedbank Namibia Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, applauded the Davin Sports Trust for their contributions to the Namibians sports fraternity, and for assisting in making sure Masilingi realizes the dream of building a house for her grandmother.

“The Davin Sports Trust is about hope, inspiration, and changing people livelihoods; and Beatrice and Christine are prime examples of exactly that. Two years ago, before they became household names in Namibia and on the international front, Beatrice shared her dream of providing a proper house for her grandmother, and now two years later, we are proud of officially handing over the key to her house, not only to Beatrice, but to Christine as well,” Van Graan mentioned.

Post Views: 28
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MTC NPL PREMIERSHIP ROUND 22-23 LOGSTANDINGS

March 12, 2018

Coleman’s hat-trick sees Gladiators past Tanzania

October 25, 2021

African Player of the Month: Kevin-Prince Boateng (Ghana/Sassuolo)

October 15, 2018

Bulls sink Welwitschias at home

June 3, 2018

Team Namibia wins four medals at IPC Berlin...

July 1, 2018

Brave Warriors move down two places on Fifa...

March 19, 2018

Cosafa endorses Motsepe for CAF presidency

February 22, 2021

Suburbs beat Kudus to consolidate top four position

June 30, 2018

Ashley Young renews contract with Man Utd

February 11, 2019

Team Namibia collects nine medals at IPC Berlin...

July 2, 2018