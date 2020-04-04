Churches in Windhoek Donate Food, Clothing and Other Items to fight COVID-19.

Windhoek, April 04-The Church Task Force on COVID-19 facilitated the handing over of food, clothing and other items to the Ministry of Health and Social Services by Redemption Gospel Family Church, a local Church in Dorado Park, Windhoek, headed by Apostle Dr. Goody Ngwagboso.

The donation worth about N$6500, which has handed over on 3 April 2020, at the Khomasdal Stadium, was geared towards a group of homeless people relocated to the Stadium, to protect them from contracting the coronavirus on the streets.

The Church Task Force on COVID-19, a joint effort of the Council of Churches in Namibia (CCN) and the Association of Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches in Namibia (ACPCN), is the response mechanism put in a place by the Church in Namibia to address the COVID-19 in all the fourteen (14) regions. The Task Force will facilitate the provision of psychosocial support and prayer, food, clothing and other necessary items, by church congregations across the Nation to help the Namibian public fight the global pandemic.

Receiving the donation was Mrs. Rene Adams, Chairperson of the COVID-19 Psychosocial Support Group, in the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

All churches and the general public are urged to join the fight against COVID-19 and to help those in need.

Compile by Julia

Julia@namibiadailynews.info