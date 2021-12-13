Robbers hold Victims at Gunpoint Before Fleeing with Household Appliances

Trending Now
Crime

December 13, 2021

WINDHOEK, DEC 13 – Police are investigating a housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances after last Friday, multiple unknown armed suspects entered a victims house by climbing through a kitchen window that had been left open.

“On Friday 10/12/2021at about 03H00 at Erf no 1507 Tauben Street Hochlandpark Windhoek. It is alleged that more than one unknown suspects entered the victims house by climbing through a kitchen window which was left open. ”

It is alleged that the robbers held the victim, his wife and three daughters at gun point and proceeded to lead the children –  while at gunpoint – upstairs to the parents room where they took two televisions, two laptops, four IPhone cell phones, a spray as well as a laptop bag, all to the value of N$176 000.00.

“It is further alleged that the suspects finished broke the kitchen door to exit and climbed over the boundary wall whereby they lifted up the electric fence with a piece of wood. No arrests and recoveries were made and Police investigation continues.”

Elsewhere in Windhoek on 9 December, a case of house-breaking with intent to steal and theft is being investigated by the Police after an incident occurred in the evening at flat 12 Hannora Klein Kuppe. It is alleged that a suspect forced the door open to gain entrance to the premises and stole a Samsung TV, Dell laptop, shoes, a suit and flat keys to the value of N$ 43 000.00.  No arrest and recoveries were made and Police investigations continue.

In Omaruru, a case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft is being investigated. Between Wednesday, 2021/12/08 and Thursday, 2021/12/09 at unknown time at Erf no. 178 in Town in Omaruru, it is alleged that an unknown suspect(s) cut open a bathroom window with an unknown object, gained entrance through and stole clothes, jewelry, including wedding rings, a Play Station, Kids tablet, Samsung Galaxy Cell phone, a small safe with cash of 2500 Euros, 2000 USD, 1 × Taurus Revolver 357 with serial no. UH90541 and a hunting rifle 8865 with serial no. RX 223526. (Fire Arms which were kept in a safe. The suspect(s) broke open the safe and removed the Fire Arms).

“The items consist of a total value of N$ 277 228 – 63, no recovery as well as arrest has been made and Police investigation continue.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info

 

