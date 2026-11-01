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5 injured after car hits pedestrians near autumn foliage spot in Japan’s Miyagi
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5 injured after car hits pedestrians near autumn foliage spot in Japan’s Miyagi

November 1, 2026

TOKYO, Nov. 1  — Five people were injured after a passenger car mounted a sidewalk and struck pedestrians near Naruko Gorge, a popular autumn foliage destination in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, local media reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. local time, public broadcaster NHK said. According to the report, which cited police, five people, including both men and women, were injured.

A teenage girl sustained serious injuries, while the other four, in their 50s to 70s, suffered minor injuries. All five were conscious.

Police arrested the driver, a man in his 70s, at the scene on suspicion of negligent driving causing injury, and are investigating the circumstances of the accident. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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