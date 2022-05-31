MVA Fund hosts case management conference in Swakopmund

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, May 31 – The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund of Namibia (MVA Fund), in collaboration with sister funds, is currently hosting a two-day conference on case management in the coastal capital.

The aim of the 2022 Case Management Conference is to create a platform to share best practices for the advancement of case management in Namibia. And also to impart knowledge to enrich the skills of case managers and other related stakeholders to better serve their country.

International guests from the United Kingdom and Australia and SADC sister funds from Botswana, South Africa and Eswatini are taking part in this initiative toward Namibians’ road safety.

“I trust the fund will continue to prioritise the implementation of targeted programmes in the rehabilitation segment in order to enhance service delivery, contribute to economic recovery and stimulate inclusive growth,” said the governor of the Erongo region, Neville Andre.

He remarked that crash statistics collected by the MVA Fund show that Erongo is one of the six high crash regions in Namibia with a high risk of fatalities and serious injuries. Statistics show that over the past four years (2019 to 2022) Erongo recorded 1 119 road crashes, which resulted in 1 735 injuries and 125 fatalities.

The region accounts for 10% of the crashes on average annually, with injuries and fatalities accounting for 9% and 7% respectively.

“It is important to acknowledge, however, that our region being a tourist destination for locals and international visitors alike, the volume of vehicles on our roads is very high increasing the risk of road crashes,” Governor Andre said.

He added that these statistics are alarming and of great concern to all as a nation. It is even more saddening to learn that the majority of those involved in motor vehicle crashes are between the ages of 21 – 35 years.

These are young people at the peak of their youth who are in the prime of their most productive years. It is therefore relevant that the MVA funds in SADC are deliberating on a common cause to help clients on their rehabilitation journey and recovery after a motor vehicle crash.

He said the conference agenda is well aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) goals as case management aims to rehabilitate and return those injured in motor vehicle crashes back to work, school and the community. These efforts by the MVA Fund, ensure people are integrated back into society and become productive citizens who contribute meaningfully to their families and the economy of our country.

Namibia, he said, is among the few countries in Africa to make social grants available to its citizens living with disabilities. The government has also been implementing several social protection programmes for vulnerable citizens including persons with disabilities. These programmes are in the form of grants, empowerment schemes, educational financial assistance, social housing, funeral benefits and education and livelihood support to marginalised communities.

Rehabilitation programmes for people affected by motor vehicle crash further resonate with the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, specifically Pillar 3 on Social Progression, which aims to ensure Namibia is poised to respond to domestic social challenges. In this instance, this is to aid seriously injured persons back to the community, work or school and where possible allow them the opportunity to contribute to the greater Namibian economy.

“It is only when we come together towards a common goal that we can truly hope to make a difference in the day to day lives of our people,” he concluded.

– Namibia Daily News

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.