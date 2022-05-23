Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Police arrest hit and run driver at Walvis Bay
Police arrest hit and run driver at Walvis Bay
Crime

Police arrest hit and run driver at Walvis Bay

May 23, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

Walvis Bay, May 23 – Police arrested a Namibian man on Monday after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and driving away without stopping on Saturday evening in Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay.

According to the report by Inspector Ileni Shapumba, the victim sustained head injuries and is currently in Walvis Bay State Hospital for medical treatment and is in a stable condition.

The suspect, who was driving a Silver Toyota Runx, allegedly fled the scene at Fisant Street, Tutaleni, at 19h00 leaving the victim with serious injuries.

The suspect faces a number of charges – reckless and negligent driving, failing to stop at an accident scene, failing to ascertain the nature of injuries or damage and assist the injured person.

The police investigations continue. – Namibia Daily News.

 

Post Views: 145
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Criminals infiltrate Swedish ports to smuggle cocaine: report

April 7, 2019

Former police officer charged with murder appears in...

November 5, 2018

Driver survives burning truck outside Otjiwarongo

March 26, 2018

Man in co-worker killing case provisionally set free

August 3, 2018

Namibian arrested for tax refund scam loses lawyer

October 30, 2018

Allegations of police negligence in Rundu mass murder...

July 3, 2018

Man dies in Hardap after being hit with...

June 10, 2018

Estate lawyer charged with fraud appears before High...

September 21, 2018

Mentally challenged man commits suicide at Oshakati hospital

June 6, 2018

Rehoboth attempted rape and robbery case postponed again...

September 10, 2018