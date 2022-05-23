Police arrest hit and run driver at Walvis Bay

By Foibe N Paavo

Walvis Bay, May 23 – Police arrested a Namibian man on Monday after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and driving away without stopping on Saturday evening in Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay.

According to the report by Inspector Ileni Shapumba, the victim sustained head injuries and is currently in Walvis Bay State Hospital for medical treatment and is in a stable condition.

The suspect, who was driving a Silver Toyota Runx, allegedly fled the scene at Fisant Street, Tutaleni, at 19h00 leaving the victim with serious injuries.

The suspect faces a number of charges – reckless and negligent driving, failing to stop at an accident scene, failing to ascertain the nature of injuries or damage and assist the injured person.

The police investigations continue. – Namibia Daily News.