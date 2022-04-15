On the ball in Swakopmund this Easter

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 15 April – Participants have started arriving in Swakopmund for The Erongo Governor’s Cup which kicks off tomorrow.

Teams of soccer, netball, and volleyball players from all over the region are descending on the capital of Erongo for the three-day sporting event. A march starting at Woermann Brock in Mondesa gets proceedings underway on Saturday morning.

“We would like to put the parents at ease that the kids are in good hands,” said Susan //Hoebes, public relations officer for the Erongo Regional Council

The event was initiated by a former governor, the late Cleophas Mutjavikwa, and is taking place for the 7th time.

One of the aims of the event is to place youth development on the national agenda and many stakeholders supported or made pledges at a fundraising event in March.

Current Erongo governor, Neville Andre, is due to kick off the tournament tomorrow.

Organizers said they didn’t have any major complications planning the event and that everything was on track. And that they were looking forward to witnessing all the young talent on display.

“We will encourage all the youth to take part in sports. Not just the three sports (netball, soccer, volleyball) that we are going to showcase this year, but in any other sports because a healthy mind results in a healthy productive nation at the end of the day,” //Hoebes concluded. – Namibia Daily News