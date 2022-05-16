Katutura Expo launch set

Johannes Paulus

THE Katutura Central Constituency Office is envisaging hosting a trade exposition to empower small and medium enterprises in Katutura.

According to the councilor of the constituency Vezemba Rodman Katjaimo, the Katutura Expo concept seeks to promote trade, technology, industry, agriculture, education, arts, and culture whereby exhibitors from both the formal and informal

sectors acquire stalls/space to sell, promote, and advertise their products and services.

Katjaimo said the launch of Katutura Expo 2022 will be held on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium boardroom at 10h00.