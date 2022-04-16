Namibia International Energy Conference speaker line up sets the right tone for Africa’s energy mix ambitions

The pan-African tone of the conference will be set by the opening ministerial panel of the conference comprising energy ministers from across the continent

WINDHOEK, April 16 — The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) is set to take place in a week’s time on 20 – 21 April 2022 at Droombos Estate Windhoek, Namibia with a formidable lineup of international, regional, and national energy sector leaders. This fourth edition of the conference brings multidimensional and thought-provoking conversations with industry players under the theme, “The energy mix: positioning for industrialization, investment, and growth”.

The pan-African tone of the conference will be set by the opening ministerial panel of the conference comprising energy ministers from across the continent, who will discuss the continent’s ambitions to harness the energy mix to benefit Africa’s industrialization as well as to create an enabling environment to attract sustainable investment. The panel will include Hon. Tom Alweendo – Minister: Ministry of Mines & Energy, Republic of Namibia; Hon. Kornelia Shilunga– Deputy Minister of Mines & Energy, Republic of Namibia; H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima – Ministry of Mines & Hydrocarbons, Republic of Equatorial Guinea; Hon. Peter Chibwe Kapala – Minister of Energy, Republic of Zambia; H.E Bruno Jean Richard Itoua – Minister of the Hydrocarbons Republic of Congo; H.E Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva – Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Republic of Nigeria; and Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim – Secretary-General, African Petroleum Producers Organization.

It is par for the course that panels discussing investment opportunities in Namibia and across the continent will be in play following the recent oil and gas discoveries off the Namibian coast by Shell, TotalEnergies and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia’s (Namcor) coupled with the country’s drive to become a renewable energy hub through its flagship green hydrogen project.

These panels will comprise international experts, thought leaders, and sector influencers such as Emmanuelle Tutenuit, Deputy to Director Africa, TotalEnergies E&P; Simson Haulofu – Managing Director of NamPower; Dennis Zekveld, Dennis Zekveld – Country Chair, Shell Namibia, General Manager, Shell South Africa Upstream, Paulo Gomes, Chairman of Orango Investment Corporation.

Angie Helmi – Chief Investment Officer, Egypt Kuwait Holding (virtual); Dr. Ben K. D. Asante – Chief Executive Director, Ghana National Gas Company; Immanuel Mulunga – Managing Director, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) amongst others.

In addition to this, participating companies, international investors, service companies, and various international delegations will share updates on exploration activities, renewable energy, and regional gas, as well as other ongoing projects. The spotlight will also be shone on new projects, infrastructure developments, and upcoming investment opportunities.

The conference will also tackle the issues of financing the energy sector, solutions to create in-country value through local content, as well as strategies to transform resources into wealth and development, with high profile industry experts like Marie-Therese Laguerre-Ndaiye – Head of Africa Strategy, Strategy, And Innovation Department, Veolia; Bridget Venner – Vice President & General Manager, ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Namibia; Paulo Gomes – Chairman, Orango Investment Corporation; Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head Oil & Gas, Southern Africa, Standard Bank; David Nujoma – Chief Executive Officer, Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF); Tshepidi Moremong – Chief Operating Officer, Africa50; NJ Ayuk – Executive Chairman: African Energy Chamber, which is a strategic partner of the NIEC; as well as James Mynupe the Presidential Economic Advisor, Namibian Presidency.

“This fourth edition of the conference brings Namibia and the continent’s energy ambitions full circle. More and more significant energy discoveries are taking place on African soil. This conference is a timely and opportune platform for the continent’s energy sector influencers, professionals, thought leaders, investors, and industry experts to unpack and navigate the energy sector’s regulatory, investment, economic, ESG landscape, and have frank conversations on attaining sustainability for the benefit of the broader society,” says conference convenor, Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni from RichAfrica Consultancy.

As the global agenda focuses on leveraging the energy mix, the diverse perspectives that will be shared at the conference are crucial to the ongoing conversations and commitments required to drive industry growth and development, promote Namibia and the continent as investment destinations of choice, and shaping the future of energy locally and regionally.

