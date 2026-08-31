Entertainment SHANGHAI MELODY — EPISODE 3 August 31, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Shanghai-Melody-Ep-3.mp4 Post Views: 180 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Central, Eastern European leaders call for EU reform at Bled Strategic Forum next post Yemeni gov’t forces say intercept 4 Houthi explosive boats in Red Sea You may also like Namibia to host fair to promote local products,... September 19, 2022 Nedbank vehicle asset financing offers at 2nd /Ai... June 20, 2018 Netflix plans to raise 2 billion USD to... October 23, 2018 New York Film Academy partners with MultiChoice Talent... April 17, 2019 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition Continues to Nurture Entrepreneurship August 27, 2023 Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” smashes global box office records... April 29, 2019 Songstresses dominate 63rd Grammy Awards. March 15, 2021 MULTICHOICE NAMIBIA AND THE NAMIBIA FILM COMMISSION SUPPORT... January 31, 2023 Three Finalists Secure Spot in Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off... July 10, 2023 MTC Postponed 081Every1 Hope Concert. June 18, 2021