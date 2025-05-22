Trending Now
Israeli PM condemns killing of embassy staff in U.S. as "antisemitic attack"
Israeli PM condemns killing of embassy staff in U.S. as “antisemitic attack”

May 22, 2025

JERUSALEM, May 22– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday expressed deep shock and outrage over the killing of two employees at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., in what he described as an “antisemitic attack.”

According to a statement of the Prime Minister’s office, Netanyahu held a phone conversation with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, who briefed him on the details of the incident.

The prime minister extended his support to the ambassador and staff members at the embassy. Two staff members from the Israeli Embassy in the United States were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said.

“We are witnessing the horrific consequences of antisemitism and incitement against the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said in the statement. “Blood libels come at a bloody cost and must be combated with full force.

My heart goes out to the families of the young victims, whose lives were tragically cut short.” The prime minister added that he had instructed Israeli security authorities to increase protective measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide. (Xinhua)

