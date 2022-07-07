NIMT hops on board as RYF mobilises stakeholder engagement in hospital refurbishment

WINDHOEK, July 7 – In an attempt to maximise refurbishment of the Katutura State Hospital, the Rob Youth Foundation has unearthed another partner in the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT), who has reiterated how important it is to have desirable health services.

Executive Director of NIMT Mr. Ralph Bussel joined RYF founder Robert Maseka on Tuesday 5 July in order to assess how the institute could play a role in realising the ambition to make the refurbishment of the hospital a resounding success.

Seeing that NIMT focuses on the youth and seeing the awareness campaign by the foundation, Bussel indicated that it was only aligned to the institution’s beliefs and culture that it should play a part.

“Despite the available finances there, it would be important to do more or better than what we could have expected with the money. We came on board to go beyond what you have in mind and to ensure that we do a perfect job and not just put paint against the wall. We need to do proper preparations and assist your organization in where it may need,” he said.

He further explained that the mission not only rested solely upon NIMT but that it was a societal obligation to keep standards of basic civic institutions – such as hospitals – acceptable.

“I decided to call Rob Immediately after I saw the news, we then agreed to set up the date to come and see what need to be done and see if we can help.”

Various organizations representatives such from Hilti, NEO Paints, and other volunteers were present during the site inspection

RYF founder Robert Maseka stressed that despite raising funds and donations, there was plenty of work needed, which required consulting experts in order to ensure the delivery of a formidable refurbishment.

“We would like to have NIMT as the main project constructor, with other players giving a supporting role. Our key aim is to deliver an excellent project that will be proof that the youth can and have to play a critical role in the development and sustainability of the country and its resources. Remember, a healthy nation is one that can be dynamic and progressive. So today we look at the basic tents of health infrastructure and the role it plays to the demographic dividend.”

Maseka said that the youth are not all waiting to be given jobs but are also capable of being drivers of progress through awareness and resource mobilisation.

“We just need people to believe in them (the youth), give them their chance to lead and steer the Namibian house toward prosperity.” –