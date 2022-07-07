Trending Now
Home NationalAgriculture Namibia eyes increased food production through improved seed varieties
Namibia eyes increased food production through improved seed varieties
Agriculture

Namibia eyes increased food production through improved seed varieties

July 7, 2022

WINDHOEK, July 7 — Namibia aims to ensure enhanced food security by increasing food production by 20 percent, a government official said Thursday.
To achieve this, the country requires well-established seed systems to make quality seeds available to the farming communities, deputy executive director Mildred Kambinda at the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform said at a handover of agricultural facilities and equipment from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.
The utilization of combined strategies including quality seeds integrated with practices such as water and nutrient use-efficiency technologies important to reduce the effect of climate change like drought, flood, extreme temperature, pests and diseases which can result in low crop yield, the official said.
The agency has donated a cold room that will help improve seed storage and support the multiplication of newly developed cowpea mutant seed varieties.
According to the agency’s Country Coordinator, Aydin Apaydin, with 40 percent of seed production at Mannheim Crop Research Station in the north of the country going to waste each year, the cold room will preserve and store seeds, increasing seeds availability to breeders for the multiplication of certified seeds that can be distributed among Namibia’s targeted cropping regions.
Namibia is currently also working on an initiative called the Namibia Agricultural Mechanization and Seed System Improvement Project co-funded by the African Development Bank which seeks to improve household food security and reduce poverty through enhancing agricultural productivity.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 19
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Food Projects Key in Mitigating Drought in Namibia...

January 30, 2022

Mozambique launches annual agricultural marketing campaign

April 16, 2021

Machita farmer irate at buffaloes eating over half...

May 27, 2022

!Naruseb visits AMTA

May 16, 2018

Chinese premier underlines farmland water conservation

November 14, 2018

Oshana region initiates gardening project for unemployed youths.

October 15, 2020

Zambia’s premier agricultural, commercial show puts off due...

July 27, 2021

MET calls for climate change resilience proposals

July 30, 2018

Agricultural sector minimum wage to rise 18 pct

November 10, 2021

Sustainable fruit tree production training held at Muroro...

October 25, 2018