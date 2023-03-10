NBL’s Contribution to Namibia’s Success: A Token of Appreciation for Diplomatic Missions

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MARCH 10 — Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, marked Namibia’s 33rd Independence Day by handing over a consignment of its world-class Windhoek Lager beer to Namibian Embassies, Missions and Consulates across the globe. During the event held at the company’s head office in Windhoek, the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon. Jenelly Matundu, received the consignment of 350 cases of Windhoek Lager, valued at N$100 000, on behalf of the embassies, missions, and consulates.

The consignment will be delivered to 31 Embassies and three Consulates, and NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk, thanked all the Embassies, Missions and Consulates for their dedication and hard work in representing the interests of Namibia, both at home and abroad. He stated that the company is committed to contributing to Namibia’s success through the production and distribution of world-class products. Wenk also highlighted that Windhoek Lager is the perfect Namibian ambassador, carrying the spirit of Namibia and the name of its capital city.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon. Jenelly Matundu, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Namibian Embassies and Consulates abroad and the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO). She thanked NBL for its donation and stated that the consignment is meant to promote the Namibian product worldwide and attract foreign direct investment while contributing to the efforts of attracting investment to the country through Economic Diplomacy.

The event was historic and showcased the strong commitment between MIRCO and NBL to representing the interests of Namibia and its people while preserving the rights of Namibian citizens across the globe. NBL’s annual contribution to Independence celebrations is its way of sharing in the excitement of commemorating an independent Namibia and appreciating the positive space the company has as a Namibian business to flourish, build, and contribute to the growth of the nation. – Namibia Daily News