Update: Air Tanzania plans flights to Namibian capital Windhoek

WINDHOEK, July 7 — Namibia and Tanzania could soon conclude a bilateral air service agreement which will see Air Tanzania introduce flights to Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, local media reported.

Namibia’s public broadcaster NBC revealed earlier this week the latest development in an interview with Lebbius Tobias, Namibian High Commissioner to Tanzania.

“Namibia’s team of negotiators led by the Ministry of Works and Transport has submitted a draft document to their Tanzanian counterpart for confirmation. They have already received and they are just doing final checking,” NBC quoted Tobias as saying.

“Air Tanzania will start flying to Windhoek. We are hard at work to make sure that will be realized,” Tobias said in the interview.

Namibia is scheduled to host a joint cooperation meeting of the two countries in September to discuss and review a number of agreements aimed at advancing their economies. (Xinhua)