Ohangwena and Oshana regions receive N$90 000 in aid from Old Mutual Foundation

February 13, 2023

Windhoek, Feb. 13 The seasonal floods, commonly known as Efundja, recently hit the northern regions of Namibia affecting the Ohangwena and Oshana region severely. The floods caused extensive economic losses, consequently affecting livelihoods, businesses, infrastructures, and basic services.

Upon the call by the Right Honorable Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila for stakeholders to come on board to help the Government in assisting the affected communities, the Old Mutual Foundation donated food parcels, toiletries, water purification tablets, and ten 1 000 liters water tanks to the value of N$90 000 to the affected flooded areas in the Ohangwena and Oshana regions.

Speaking at the Oshikango Emergency Centre where the Old Mutual Foundation handed over the donated parcels to Honourable Walde Natangwe Ndevashiya, the Governor of the Ohangwena region, Mignon du Preez, the Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive, shared that “we need to find a strategic lasting solution to address the challenges posed by the flood situation in the north-central regions. However, we as the Old Mutual Foundation believe that in the absence of coping strategies, we as a Nation can work together to equip the affected communities as they depend on external relief for the provision of basic needs.”

Additionally, Honourable Walde Ndevashiya expressed his profound appreciation to the Old Mutual Foundation for the gesture to donate relief material to the Ohangwena region.

Honorable Elia Irimari, the Governor of the Oshana region, who spoke at the sponsorship handover at the Ehenye Relocation Centre where the flood victims have migrated to, equally stated that “I would like to extend my words of appreciation to the Old Mutual Foundation for its generous donation, this is indeed a commendable endeavor, and we thank you so dearly for your generosity and utmost care for families affected by the floods”.

As a responsible and caring business, the Old Mutual Foundation has pledged alliance to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Directorate of Disaster Risk Management in support of aiding the communities affected by the flash floods.

