Governor Sampofu receives donation of wheelchairs and sanitary products for Zambezi

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, June 5 – The Zambezi regional council facilitated the handover of 25 wheelchairs and 18 boxes of sanitary pads, donated to the region, at a function at Katima Mulilo on Friday.

The Rani Group sponsored the wheelchairs and Diagnostic Lab the sanitary pads.

Sixteen of the wheelchairs will go to the disability affairs ministry to distribute to beneficiaries. The ministry currently has a list of almost 70 people needing them.

Speaking at the occasion regional governor, Lawrence Sampofu, said the donations were highly appreciated as some people who are left to rely on their families to move from place to place will now be independent. The governor urged other organisations to emulate this good gesture to help those who really need the assistance.

He said his office received about 18 boxes of sanitary pads which form part of the 260 boxes donated by Diagnostic Lab for all 14 regions.

Sampofu highlighted how globally women and girls are facing stigma, being side-lined and being treated unfairly due to a natural biological function. It is in this vein he urged that educational awareness programmes targeted at the groups that victimise the women and girls are needed, coupled with continuous support for the women and girls. – Namibia Daily News

