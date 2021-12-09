Nigerian troops rescue 20 policemen abducted by gunmen

Trending Now
December 9, 2021

ABUJA, Dec. 9  — Nigerian troops have rescued 20 policemen who were kidnapped by gunmen during a recent attack on a police division in the northeastern state of Yobe, a spokesman for the military said on Thursday.
Bernard Onyeuko, the spokesman for the military, told reporters at a press briefing in Abuja, that the policemen were kidnapped when gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram militants attacked recently a police station in the Buni Yadi town of the Yobe state.
The policemen were rescued during one of the operations launched by the troops in the northeast region in the past two weeks, said Onyeuko, without giving further details such as an exact date of the rescue.
He said the troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations had driven the terrorists out of their camps into surrendering.
The policemen were abducted when the suspected terrorists attacked Buni Yadi village in the Gujba local government area of Yobe over a week ago. – XINHUA

