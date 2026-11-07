Guinea-Bissau to ease restrictions on political parties

BISSAU, Nov.7– Guinea-Bissau’s military authorities announced a partial easing of restrictions on political party activities, allowing parties to resume internal meetings and gatherings from Nov. 24.

In an official statement issued Thursday, the High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order said the decision would permit political parties to hold internal meetings, consultation sessions, assemblies and party congresses, provided that the events take place at designated locations and are communicated in advance to the competent authorities.

However, the easing does not apply to marches, demonstrations, political motorcades or other public activities that could threaten national security, social stability or public order, the statement said.

Political parties and their leaders are required to comply with existing laws and security regulations and refrain from activities that could incite violence, ethnic divisions or confrontation, it added.

The military authorities said that the decision represents a partial and gradual relaxation of previously imposed restrictions rather than a complete lifting of security measures. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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