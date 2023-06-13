Botswana’s albinism community calls for more government support

GABORONE, June 13 – The albinism community in Botswana said on Monday that the government should spearhead inclusivity for those living with albinism conditions.

“We are aware that there is inclusivity, as some of us are working for the government, but it’s not enough,” said Ofentse Serurubele, chairperson of Tshimologo Association, an organization advocating for people living with albinism in Botswana.

She was speaking at a media conference ahead of International Albinism Awareness Day, which falls on Tuesday.

This year’s International Albinism Day is being celebrated under the theme “Inclusion is Strength.”

Serurubele called for empowerment for people living with albinism in both public and private sectors.

Sergeant Kgosietsile, the chairperson of the Albinism Society of Botswana, concurred, urging the government and other stakeholders to extend support to the community.

“Some private companies are trying their best but we need more support from both government and other stakeholders,” he said.

Kgosietsile said discrimination against and stigmatization of people living with albinism is still predominant, despite a government commitment to supporting those living with albinism, adding that 95 percent of people living with albinism who have graduated in various courses are yet to find employment.

On Dec. 18, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming, with effect from 2015, June 13 as International Albinism Awareness Day. ~ Xinhua/Namibia Daily News