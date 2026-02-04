Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon agree on joint exploitation of border gas fields
Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon agree on joint exploitation of border gas fields
Africa

Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon agree on joint exploitation of border gas fields

February 4, 2026

YAOUNDE, Feb. 4 — Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon have agreed to jointly exploit gas deposits in the border towns of Yoyo and Yolanda, Cameroon’s Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development said on Wednesday.

The unitization agreement for the Yoyo-Yolanda gas field, a transboundary gas deposit shared between the locality of Yoyo in Cameroon and Yolanda in Equatorial Guinea, was signed on Tuesday in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

While addressing officials at the event, Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue described the agreement as “historic.”

“The achievements of the signed agreement demonstrate that sincere cooperation is the most direct path to efficient management of shared natural resources,” said the vice president.

The agreement marked a milestone in bilateral relations, establishing a framework of technical and economic cooperation geared toward generating income and creating job opportunities for both countries, he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Uganda repatriates 42 Burundians rescued from busted human-trafficking...

April 29, 2021

Light aircraft crash kills 2 in South Africa’s...

December 1, 2025

Zambia’s electoral body suspends campaign rallies amid rising...

June 4, 2021

South African president engages with European leaders on...

August 24, 2025

Botswana confirms 19 cases of Omicron variant

November 29, 2021

373 arrested in connection with deadly unrest in...

April 30, 2022

Four men shot dead in South Africa.

February 28, 2021

South  Africa on track with vaccination campaign: minister.

March 26, 2021

Sudan’s military council says negotiation with opposition proceeding...

May 26, 2019

SADC urges private sector to spearhead regional economic...

January 30, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.