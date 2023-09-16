Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Nigerian troops kill 151 gunmen in operations
Nigerian troops kill 151 gunmen in operations
Africa

Nigerian troops kill 151 gunmen in operations

September 16, 2023

ABUJA, Sept. 16 — At least 151 gunmen were killed and 456 others nabbed by troops in various operations across Nigeria in the past two weeks, a military official said Thursday.

Edward Buba, spokesman for the Nigerian military, told reporters in the capital of Abuja that dozens of hostages were also freed during the period, as troops embarked on clearance operations.

During the period, the troops recovered various arms and ammunition while raiding hideouts of criminal gangs across the country, Buba said, adding that the superior firepower of troops during gunfights with the criminal gangs, especially in the northeast and north-central regions of the country, led to the high number of casualties in the camps of the gunmen. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

More than 4,000 girls impregnated in eastern Zambia...

January 3, 2019

Uganda’s central bank says new technologies offer mixed...

July 28, 2021

Lightning kills 14, wounds 140 in church in...

March 12, 2018

Botswana graduate aims high for pig raising amid...

October 5, 2021

Charity warns of disease outbreaks at refugee camp...

October 25, 2022

MultiChoice Namibia hosts virtual Content Showcase revealing what’s...

April 20, 2021

At least 12 civilians killed after ADF rebel...

October 11, 2021

African housing ministers resolve to invest in affordable...

June 25, 2021

Zimbabwe to start administering booster doses as omicron...

December 3, 2021

Rwanda launches 16 days of activism against gender-based...

November 26, 2022