Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Angola eyes stronger connectivity with Asia through new route to China’s Guangzhou
Angola eyes stronger connectivity with Asia through new route to China’s Guangzhou
Africa

Angola eyes stronger connectivity with Asia through new route to China’s Guangzhou

June 3, 2026

LUANDA, June 3 — Angola’s newly launched air route linking its northwestern province of Icolo e Bengo and the Chinese city of Guangzhou will enhance connectivity between Africa and Asia, Transport Minister Ricardo D’Abreu has said.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Tuesday, he noted that the new route forms part of the government’s strategy to expand Angola’s international connectivity, attract investment and promote economic diversification.

D’Abreu described Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province in southern China, as one of the world’s largest industrial, commercial and logistics centers and a strategic hub in global supply chains.

According to the minister, the connection will bring Africa closer to Asia, create new opportunities for transit and regional interconnection, and represent a concrete step toward deepening relations between Angola and China.

The minister noted that Angola-China cooperation is entering a new phase, expanding beyond infrastructure financing to include productive investment, logistics, technology, industrialization, value chains and business mobility.

Angola’s national carrier TAAG will initially operate the route once a week.

TAAG Chief Executive Officer Clovis Rosa said the service is expected to benefit business travelers, logistics operators, students, professionals and tourists while creating new opportunities for air cargo transport and supporting supply chains.

Rosa said the route’s broader significance lies in its potential to strengthen Angola’s position as a hub between Africa and Asia.

“We want passengers from multiple African markets to use the TAAG network and Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport to access the Asian continent more quickly, efficiently and competitively,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 85
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Gunmen kill navy officer in Cameroon’s restive anglophone...

February 4, 2019

African farmers embrace China’s Juncao technology to boost...

July 21, 2025

IMF approves 3.2 mln USD disbursement for Guinea-Bissau

March 21, 2026

Mozambique to repatriate 1,000 citizens after attacks on...

June 3, 2026

(Special for CAFS) Nigeria issues alert for high...

July 3, 2021

Fresh African goods hit Chinese market under new...

May 7, 2026

(Special for CAFS) S. African ruling party calls...

July 6, 2021

18 die in Zimbabwe road accident

July 5, 2021

Zimbabwe sets deadline for frontline workers to get...

June 30, 2021

Egyptian expatriates’ remittances hit record 41.5 bln USD...

February 23, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.