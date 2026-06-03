Angola eyes stronger connectivity with Asia through new route to China’s Guangzhou

LUANDA, June 3 — Angola’s newly launched air route linking its northwestern province of Icolo e Bengo and the Chinese city of Guangzhou will enhance connectivity between Africa and Asia, Transport Minister Ricardo D’Abreu has said.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Tuesday, he noted that the new route forms part of the government’s strategy to expand Angola’s international connectivity, attract investment and promote economic diversification.

D’Abreu described Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province in southern China, as one of the world’s largest industrial, commercial and logistics centers and a strategic hub in global supply chains.

According to the minister, the connection will bring Africa closer to Asia, create new opportunities for transit and regional interconnection, and represent a concrete step toward deepening relations between Angola and China.

The minister noted that Angola-China cooperation is entering a new phase, expanding beyond infrastructure financing to include productive investment, logistics, technology, industrialization, value chains and business mobility.

Angola’s national carrier TAAG will initially operate the route once a week.

TAAG Chief Executive Officer Clovis Rosa said the service is expected to benefit business travelers, logistics operators, students, professionals and tourists while creating new opportunities for air cargo transport and supporting supply chains.

Rosa said the route’s broader significance lies in its potential to strengthen Angola’s position as a hub between Africa and Asia.

“We want passengers from multiple African markets to use the TAAG network and Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport to access the Asian continent more quickly, efficiently and competitively,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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