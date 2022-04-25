Weekend heavy rains kill nearly dozen, destroy property in Rwanda

Trending Now
Africa

April 25, 2022

KIGALI, April 25 — At least 11 people are confirmed dead and property destroyed in Rwanda after heavy rains pounded different parts of the country on Saturday overnight, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday.
Seven of the victims were from Nyamasheke district in western Rwanda, while three are from the capital city Kigali, the ministry figures showed.
Some of the victims were killed by landslides while others died after their houses collapsed, according to the ministry.
In one incident, a landslide brought down a resident’s house, killing his three sons and injuring one in Nyamasheke district.
The ministry said 13 other people in different districts were injured by the heavy rains which also brought down 100 houses in different areas.
Also destroyed were infrastructure, including electric poles, bridges, and nearly 50 hectares of crops after being submerged by water in Kayonza district in eastern Rwanda.
Preparations are underway to support the affected residents in terms of emergency shelter and burial arrangements, it said while appealing to local authorities to ensure that residents living in places considered high-risk zones be relocated to safer areas.
Rwanda is expected to receive heavy rains from April 21 to 30, according to the National Meteorological Agency.    (Xinhua)

