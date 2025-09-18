Trending Now
Gunman kills 2 Israelis at West Bank-Jordan border crossing

September 18, 2025

JERUSALEM, Sept. 18 — A gunman opened fire Thursday at the Allenby Bridge, a key crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, killing two Israelis before being shot dead, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA).

The MDA said the victims, men in their 60s and 20s, were found unconscious and later pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts failed.

The IDF said the attacker drove a humanitarian aid truck from Jordan to the crossing, which is jointly operated by Israel and Jordan.

Israel’s Kan TV, citing a security source, reported the shooter was a Jordanian national employed by the Jordanian army to deliver the aid shipment to Gaza.

According to the report, the man exited the truck and opened fire, but his rifle jammed.

He then drew a knife and stabbed the victims before being shot by an Israel Airports Authority security guard.

The IDF said that following the incident, its forces began searching the area and surrounded the nearby Palestinian West Bank city of Jericho. (Xinhua)

