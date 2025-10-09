New Zealand welcomes Middle East peace deal as essential first step to peace

WELLINGTON, Oct. 9 — New Zealand welcomes the first phase of the peace deal between Israel and Hamas, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Thursday.

“Over the past two years, both Israelis and Palestinians have suffered immensely … Today is a positive first step in bringing that suffering to an end,” Peters said, commending the efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye in the negotiations.

Peters emphasized the importance of the parties delivering on their promises, adding that Hamas needs to release all the hostages and Israel must withdraw troops to the agreed line.

“This is an essential first step towards achieving lasting peace,” he said, urging continued negotiations for a complete resolution.

Noting protests in New Zealand over the Gaza situation in the past two years, Peters called on protestors and political allies in the parliament to join the government in supporting the peace deal. (Xinhua)

