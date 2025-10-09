Trending Now
Egypt sends aid convoy to Gaza after deal reached on 1st phase of ceasefire
AfricaCurrent AffairsInternationalPOLITICS

Egypt sends aid convoy to Gaza after deal reached on 1st phase of ceasefire

October 9, 2025

CAIRO, Oct. 9 — Egypt on Thursday dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza, its first after a deal was reached on the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Run by the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), it is the fourth aid convoy sent from Egypt to Gaza since July 27, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News TV reported.

The convoy, carrying thousands of tons of food supplies including rice, pasta, flour, and baby formula, as well as medicines and medical supplies, started its journey amid joy and optimism, said the report.

The convoy crossed the Rafah crossing — the only channel linking the Sinai Peninsula with the Gaza Strip — moving toward the Kerem Shalom crossing for inspection by Israeli authorities before entering the Gaza Strip, said the report.

Earlier on Thursday, mediators in the Israel-Hamas talks said that an agreement covering all provisions and implementation mechanisms related to the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal had been reached, and a final draft of the agreement was underway.

The deal will bring an end to the war, secure the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and allow humanitarian aid into the enclave, with further details to be announced later.

The announcement of the deal came following three days of indirect talks between Hamas and Israel in Egypt’s resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to negotiate a peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Xinhua)

