Russia strikes Ukraine’s energy, military targets

MOSCOW, Feb. 3– Russia launched overnight strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises, energy facilities, as well as storage and assembly sites for long-range drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

In response to Ukraine’s attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike overnight using long-range, high-precision air- and ground-based weaponry, as well as strike drones, the ministry said.

It added that the objectives of the operation were achieved and all designated targets were hit. The ministry said the Russian forces also struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas.

Russian air defense systems shot down a guided aerial bomb, a rocket fired by a U.S.-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 99 fixed-wing drones, it said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 89