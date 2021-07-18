OHORONGO CEMENT SUPPORTS THE OTAVI CLINIC AND COMMUNITY WITH OXYGEN.

Otavi, July 18– Ohorongo Cement, through the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, reacted swiftly when Hon. George Garab, Regional Councilor for the Otavi Constituency, alerted them that Otavi Clinic ran out of oxygen to support a community in need.

5 Oxygen cylinders were obtained from Afrox in Tsumeb, and this morning it was delivered to the clinic. Hon. Garab and several of the Otavi Town Councilors were present during the short hand-over. Mr. Rudolf Coetzee, who made the delivery on behalf of Ohorongo Cement and OOCT, confirmed that the oxygen is made available where it can benefit the community the most.

He will remain in contact with Otavi Clinic, to ensure that they do not run out of oxygen again, at least until the situation returns to normal.

Hon. Garab thanked Ohorongo Cement for the swift response, and noted that the donation will certainly save a lot of lives.

Robert Maseka

