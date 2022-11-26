Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Brothers drown in earth dam
Brothers drown in earth dam
Community

Brothers drown in earth dam

November 26, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 26 Nov. –  Two brothers died in the early morning hours following a freak accident in an earth dam in Eenhana, Ohangwena region.

According to the police crime investigation coordinator Zacharia Amakali, a Toyota Hilux being driven by one of the brothers was being reversed to the edge of the earth dam for them to draw water and fill their containers.

It is suspected the driver lost control of the vehicle which drove into the water and sank.

Police said two passengers who were sitting on the loading box managed to swim to safety and were taken to the hospital.

Police divers from Oshakati attended the scene and recovered the bodies from under the water.

The deceased are identified as Lukas Shiwa-omwenyo Shapwanale, (31) and Immanuel Tangeni Shapwanale (30).

Meanwhile Eenhana town council has sent condolences to the family of the two brothers.

The council said it is aware that some residents draw water from the dam for civil works, domestic use and agricultural projects and advised residents to take extra caution when drawing water from the dam and not to ignore or vandalise danger warning signs placed at the dam.

Post Views: 45
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

FNB supports Van Rhyn Primary School with COVID-19...

June 28, 2020

More Corporates join the fight against homelessness.

September 22, 2020

Walvis Bay Urban Constituency donates food supplements amid...

April 1, 2020

Taxi drivers over the moon due to the...

April 14, 2022

Hustling to make a few honest dollars.

September 3, 2020

Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) calls for funds...

November 11, 2021

NAMDIA commits 2 million to COVID-19.

April 2, 2020

MTC forks out N$100 000. 00 to assist...

March 28, 2020

FNB supports NUST Career Starter Week

February 23, 2020

Man earns living from selling scrap

July 27, 2022