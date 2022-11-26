Brothers drown in earth dam

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 26 Nov. – Two brothers died in the early morning hours following a freak accident in an earth dam in Eenhana, Ohangwena region.

According to the police crime investigation coordinator Zacharia Amakali, a Toyota Hilux being driven by one of the brothers was being reversed to the edge of the earth dam for them to draw water and fill their containers.

It is suspected the driver lost control of the vehicle which drove into the water and sank.

Police said two passengers who were sitting on the loading box managed to swim to safety and were taken to the hospital.

Police divers from Oshakati attended the scene and recovered the bodies from under the water.

The deceased are identified as Lukas Shiwa-omwenyo Shapwanale, (31) and Immanuel Tangeni Shapwanale (30).

Meanwhile Eenhana town council has sent condolences to the family of the two brothers.

The council said it is aware that some residents draw water from the dam for civil works, domestic use and agricultural projects and advised residents to take extra caution when drawing water from the dam and not to ignore or vandalise danger warning signs placed at the dam.