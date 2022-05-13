NEFF defiant about threat to arrest Amushelelo

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 13 May – The Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) on Friday issued a statement in which they expressed their disgust at Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga’s order to arrest Commissar Michael Amushelelo.

“They take this as a threat and an act of intimidation with an understanding that the police are ready to shoot and kill Amushelelo, because of the robust bravery he has shown in his fight for the working class, the oppressed and the dejected masses of our people, “ the statement said.

They also issued a warning that Namibian citizens’ spirits have been awakened and countless security threats and using security forces would not silence them.

According to news reports, Amushelelo handed himself over to the police at the Windhoek Police Station on Friday morning.

On Thursday Inspector general Ndeitunga reportedly told police officers to “hunt down” Amushelelo for terrorising the business community when he allegedly disrupted activities at Chinatown in Windhoek.

The NEFF reportedly closed down businesses in Chinatown after the Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) on Tuesday destroyed goods worth more than N$5 million that were imported illegally. – Namibia Daily News