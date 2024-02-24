World Leaders Gather to Honor Namibia’s Late President Hage Geingob at Independence Stadium

Staff Reporter

INDEPENDENCE STADIUM,WINDHOEK – The world comes together at Independence Stadium to pay homage to Namibia’s fallen hero, the late President Dr. Hage Geingob. Leaders from across the globe, including 18 heads of state, are praising President Geingob as a true revolutionary leader, a great freedom fighter, an accomplished scholar, and an advocate for peace and stability, not just in Namibia but also across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and beyond.

The memorial service, drawing comparisons to the grandeur of a Pope’s funeral, has seen a lineup of speakers, especially from his fellow presidents, all hailing President Geingob’s significant contributions. So far, the President of Botswana, a close friend of the late Geingob, along with the Presidents of Angola, Malawi, Mozambique,Kenya Tanzania,Zimbabwe,Kingdom of Lesotho,Equatorial Guinean and top current and former Namibian leaders including the official opposition leader, have taken the stage to share their respects and memories,Royal family of Qatar,Britain and high level delegation from United States of America are also among the mourners – Namibia Daily News.