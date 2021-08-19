Trending Now
Judicial Service of Namibia Postpones Ombudsman Job Interviews
Politics

written by Derdy August 19, 2021

WINDHOEK, 19 August  —  The Judicial Service Commission of Namibia said it regrets to inform the Nation of postponing the interviews initially scheduled to have taken place tomorrow Friday 20 August 2021. Such interviews have now been re-scheduled to 27 August 2021 at 09h00.

The interviews will be conducted publicly after AR activist led by Dr. Job Shipululo Amupanda, called on the JSC to consider having public interviews. In July the same interviews had been postponed after one of the shortlisted candidates fell ill.

The shortlisted candidates to be interviewed by JSC are Mr. Tousy Namiseb, Mrs. Ruth Herunga, and Mr. Basilius Dyakugha.

Candidates were notified of the new date for the interviews, said Selma Mwaetako, JSC’s Public Relations Officer.

 

John K Disho
johnkdisho@namibiadailynews.info

