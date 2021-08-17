President Geingob congratulates Zambian President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Trending Now
written by Derdy August 17, 2021

Windhoek, Aug 17  —  The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob today sent a message of congratulations to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President-Elect of the Republic of Zambia following his election in the General Elections held in Zambia on Thursday, 12 August 2021.

In his message of felicitations, President Geingob says:
“On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Namibia, I wish to extend to you, the Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia, fraternal and warm congratulations on your historic election as President of the
The Republic of Zambia.

The people of Zambia have unequivocally expressed their sovereign will through the ballot box by having bestowed the United Party of National Development under your leadership, a strong mandate to steer Zambia towards further development, progress, and prosperity.
While wishing Your Excellency good health, strength, and wisdom in carrying out your mandate, I look forward to working closely with Your Excellency, to further, strengthen our bilateral cooperation as well as advancing our regional development agenda, to uplift the living standards of our peoples and countries.”

President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema is a Zambian businessman and leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND) who won the recent Presidential elections in Zambia with an overwhelming majority against incumbent
President Edgar Lungu.

Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

 

