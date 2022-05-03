Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition—2022 edition launched.

Windhoek,May 3 – – Nedbank Namibia would like to announce that the 2022 Kapana Cook-Off Competition is finally upon us. This event, which was launched on 29 April, aims to promote entrepreneurship around Namibia.

Now in its eighth (8th) year, the 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition will start on 28 May with a coastal round at Swakopmund. On 11 June, a central round will be hosted in Windhoek before moving the tour for the Northern round at Ongwediva on 25 June.

Nedbank Namibia Communications and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge says that the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition has over the years empowered winners to become business owners in their own right, “Winners of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition have the opportunity to become entrepreneurs and employers. Former winners of the competition have gone on to open up their own business with their Food Trucks, and have even employed fellow Namibians to work from their mobile food trucks.”

The final will be held on 27 August at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair. The winner of the first prize for the 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition will walk away with a Mobile/Trailer Kapana Kitchen. The winner will also be awarded a Nedbank account with N$10,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$5,000.

The second prize winner will be rewarded with a Nedbank account containing N$7,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$3,000, and the third prize winner will receive a Nedbank account with N$5,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$2,000.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off is just one of the vehicles that Nedbank Namibia utilises to reach out to the small players in the market, who are actually already running small businesses, and who aspire to expand and formalise their operations.

To date, Nedbank Namibia has invested over NAD 3,000,000 in hosting this flagship national competition that supports small businesses and celebrates our true Namibian cuisine. The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition is hosted in partnership with Bakpro, and the Namibian Chefs Association. This year Agra Namibia has also come on board as a sponsor.

At the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition media launch held at the Rare Smokey Mare restaurant on 29 April 2022, The Namibian Sun was crowned as the 2022 Media Kapana Kings and the Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA) won the Best Dressed/Team Spirit Prize.

