(Special for CAFS) Kenyan president vows to remain focused on economic growth, political stability

KISIMU, Kenya, June 2 — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tuesday that economic acceleration and political stability remain the key focus of his government.

Kenyatta who addressed the nation during celebrations to mark 58 years since attaining self-rule in the lakeside city of Kisumu said that political freedom in the absence of economic freedom is nothing but an illusion.

He said his administration has accelerated the attainment of the country’s development goals by more than doubling the economy size in only eight years.

According to the president, his administration also improved Kenyans’ lives through investment in critical infrastructure projects.

The Kenyan leader singled out construction of the Lamu Port, revival of 566 km metre gauge railway and rehabilitation of Kisumu Port among others as some of the “big push investments”.

Kenyatta said political stability was also his administration’s main focus, saying “for us to secure what we have achieved in 58 years, we must not make politics the heat and light of our national existence”. (Xinhua)