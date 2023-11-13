Trending Now
Indian Naval Ship INS Sumedha on goodwill visit to Namibia’s Walvis Bay
Opportunity

Indian Naval Ship INS Sumedha on goodwill visit to Namibia’s Walvis Bay

November 13, 2023

Staff Reporter

Walvis Bay, Namibia, November 13 – Indian Naval Ship INS Sumedha graces Namibia’s Walvis Bay from November 10-13 in a goodwill visit fostering diplomatic ties and strengthening naval collaboration. The visit aims to deepen professional bonds, promote operational cooperation, and enhance maritime collaboration between the two nations.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sumedha engaged in courtesy meetings with the Hon’ble Governor of Erongo region and the Mayor of Walvis Bay. Discussions with senior Naval officers paved the way for planned friendly interactions, exchanges, and goodwill activities between INS Sumedha’s officers and sailors and their Namibian counterparts, fostering cooperation, mutual understanding, and the exchange of best practices.

The ship hosted a yoga session with the participation of Namibian Navy personnel, emphasizing the importance of physical well-being. Furthermore, a session on Ayurveda in the port city of Walvis Bay brought together proponents of traditional well-being practices.

In a gesture of humanitarian outreach, a medical camp was organized during the port call, providing attention and care to elderly individuals.

INS Sumedha, an indigenously designed Saryu-class Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel (NOPV), commissioned in March 2014, has been an integral part of India’s Eastern Fleet, contributing to fleet operations, coastal and offshore patrols, and maritime security operations.

This goodwill visit underscores the burgeoning ties between India and Namibia, highlighting their shared commitment to regional maritime security.

