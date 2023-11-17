Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Ghana holds state funeral for former first lady Theresa Kufuor
Ghana holds state funeral for former first lady Theresa Kufuor
Africa

Ghana holds state funeral for former first lady Theresa Kufuor

November 17, 2023

ACCRA, Nov. 17 — Ghana Thursday held a state funeral for the late former first lady Theresa Aba Kufuor at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Commenced at 7 a.m. local time, the event was attended by people from all walks of life, including Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

At the funeral, former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor described her late wife as a solid pillar behind their marriage and his public service.

“She was a woman of sacrifice, devotion, humanity, and resilience. Her commitment to our marriage has produced what our children have become today,” said the former president.

Various wreaths were laid by the state, the family, the children and grandchildren, and traditional rulers.

Theresa Kufuor passed away in Ghana on Oct. 1 at the age of 87. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 74
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South African Actor and producer Shona Ferguson has...

July 30, 2021

Rwanda extends lockdown on capital city till Sunday

February 3, 2021

Nagrelha, Kuduro’s “General Staff,” dies.

November 18, 2022

Tanzanian president orders probe into major market fire

July 12, 2021

Deals worth 32 USD bln clinched at Africa...

November 9, 2018

Kenyan police detain 91 Ethiopian nationals over illegal...

January 10, 2022

Baby elephant rescued from gorge in western Tanzania

January 15, 2019

Rwanda’s Kagame to be sworn in on today

August 18, 2017

Desert locust infestation declines in Horn of Africa: FAO.

March 29, 2021

UN envoy, Libyan president discuss implementation of cease-fire...

April 30, 2021