Ghana holds state funeral for former first lady Theresa Kufuor

ACCRA, Nov. 17 — Ghana Thursday held a state funeral for the late former first lady Theresa Aba Kufuor at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Commenced at 7 a.m. local time, the event was attended by people from all walks of life, including Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

At the funeral, former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor described her late wife as a solid pillar behind their marriage and his public service.

“She was a woman of sacrifice, devotion, humanity, and resilience. Her commitment to our marriage has produced what our children have become today,” said the former president.

Various wreaths were laid by the state, the family, the children and grandchildren, and traditional rulers.

Theresa Kufuor passed away in Ghana on Oct. 1 at the age of 87. (Xinhua)