Resilient Mothers in Oshana Celebrate Their Babies’ HIV-Free Graduation

By Prince Mupuri

OSHANA, March. 2 — Namibia is one of the African countries that has been heavily impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic. However, a group of mothers in the Oshana area are celebrating a remarkable achievement. Their children graduated at just 18 months old, and all of them are HIV-free. This achievement is due to the women’s commitment to taking their anti-retroviral medication regularly and appropriately during pregnancy, delivery, and lactation.

The graduation ceremony was organized by a local civil society organization called Development Aid from People to People (DAPP), an official partner of the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) via the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Namibia (CDC). DAPP works with communities across Namibia to help HIV-positive moms and nursing women prevent the transmission of the virus from mother to child.

The graduation ceremony is a testimony to the resilience of the women and the support provided by DAPP and PEPFAR to eliminate mother-to-child HIV transmission. Dr. Brian Baker, the CDC Namibia country director, praised the efforts of the women and the assistance offered by the initiative. He said that celebrating the fact that these children are HIV-free at 18 months is something wonderful and that the children’s lives have been altered for the better thanks to the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the help of PEPFAR.

Poverty, unemployment, and food insecurity are among the issues that many Namibians experience. These are just a handful of the reasons why HIV-positive moms quit taking their medicine. Several may be unable to make the trip to their clinic for a medicine refill, whereas others may be unable to do so due to a lack of employment flexibility. Additional difficulties include spousal abuse, lengthy distances to the nearest clinic, and a fear of stigma.

Konstasia Shigwedha, one of the program’s moms, expressed her gratitude for DAPP’s consistent reminders of their meeting dates. She said that without DAPP, she could not keep up to date with her clinic follow-up dates because she usually has so much to handle that might make her forget. The field officers visit her home to see how the baby is and have a discussion with her. She is grateful for the information and that it is helping her keep her child away from the illness.

Currently, less than 5% of HIV-positive moms spread HIV to their children, compared to more than 13% of HIV-positive mothers in Namibia nine years ago during pregnancy, delivery, or lactation. Children can stay HIV-free thanks to the devoted relationship between the governments of the United States and Namibia, as well as organizations such as DAPP that provide support to HIV-positive moms. DAPP director Kirsten Moller-Jensen is overjoyed that today’s children are growing up HIV-free, thanks to PEPFAR’s support for the health ministry’s HIV-eradication efforts through the CDC.

This graduation ceremony is a significant milestone in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Namibia. It is an achievement that women, their families, and their communities should be proud of. The efforts of DAPP and PEPFAR in supporting HIV-positive moms and nursing women are commendable. The commitment of the Namibian government to the HIV-eradication efforts is also appreciated. The graduation ceremony serves as an inspiration and a reminder that with the right support and commitment, we can achieve the goal of an HIV-free generation.