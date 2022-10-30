Nandi-Ndaitwah turns 70 on Omusati campaign trail

By Shivoro Mangundu

Outapi, Oct. 30 – Swapo vice-president, deputy prime minister, and minister of International relations Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah turned 70 years old yesterday while visiting the region some people believe is the home ground of her challenger prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

The event took a dramatic twist as attention was turned on Nandi-Ndaitwah with delegates bursting into a birthday song, showering her with praises, and wishing her the best during the upcoming congress.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who many in the ruling Swapo party believe will attract more followers for the party to return to its glory days when she takes over the reins of the country because of her strong stance against corruption and reputational leadership which some describe as world-class and unique.

Many believe it is the right time for Nandi-Ndaitwah to take over the leadership of Swapo and that of the country as she also commands support from the international community after serving as minister of International relations for more than a decade.

Some foreign countries have already started sending congratulatory messages to Namibian’s foreign affairs minister who according to many reports, is the leading candidate in the vice-presidential race.

According to Google Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was born on 29 October 1952 at Onamutai in the Oshana region.

She was educated at St Mary’s Mission in Odibo and went into exile in 1974 where she joined other Swapo members in Zambia.