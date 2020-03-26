4,000-plus military medics to continue supporting Wuhan anti-virus battle

BEIJING, March 26 -- The 4,000-plus military medical professionals that have rushed to aid the battle against the novel coronavirus in central China's city of Wuhan are sticking to their positions until "a full victory is achieved." Ren Guoqiang, a Defense Ministry spokesperson, made the remarks at a press conference Thursday. The military medics who came to help Wuhan will remain committed to supporting local authorities in fighting coronavirus, treating patients and carrying out scientific research, Ren said. Efforts have been made to improve admission and cure rates of coronavirus patients, he said. As of Thursday, a total of 7,415 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have been either admitted to military hospitals that were designated for treating COVID-19 cases or treated by military medical teams that were dispatched to Hubei Province to help the virus battle. Of them, 5,962 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, Ren said. At the same time, the military medical experts have wasted no time stepping up drug and vaccine research as well as virus source tracing to aid the country's anti-virus battle, the spokesperson said. On March 16, a recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine developed by a research team led by Chen Wei, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a researcher at the institute of military medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences, passed a review by authorities and was greenlighted for clinical trials, he said. Xinhua