Namibian state-owned firm Namdia seeks to buy more diamond output
October 28, 2022

WINDHOEK, Oct. 28 — Namdia, a state-owned entity, says it now wants to be allowed an increased portion of Namdeb’s production to ensure that people in Namibia benefit more from its natural resources.
“Namdia has shown that we can sell our diamonds over and above the standard selling value,” the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Namdia Bryan Eiseb told Xinhua in an interview.
“At this point, it will be pre-emptive to give any figures but we are looking at an increase in percentage from the (current) 15 pct,” said Eiseb.
Namdia CEO Alisa Amupolo said in a statement that the diamond sales and marketing company has proven that it is possible to fetch a premium for Namibia’s quality diamonds.
“Our price discovery mechanism has also revealed that there is still a lot to be accomplished and we have a long journey ahead of us as we explore the value chain to unlock the true brilliance and worth of our diamonds,” Amupolo said.
Namdia was established to serve as a price discovery mechanism for the Namibian government by trading in rough diamonds on the global market and creating a Namibian footprint in the downstream market.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 241
