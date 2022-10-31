Swapo campaign in Zambezi

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo 29 October – Factions are beginning to emerge as the difficult time in the history of Swapo approaches. Party members are starting to strategically aligning themselves with candidates they hope will win as history has taught comrades in the Swapo Party that once you align with a losing candidate, chances are high that your political career could have come to a dead end.

The last Swapo party congress pitted Team Swapo against Team Harambe and the political careers of most comrades who were in Team Swapo ended prematurely. Delegates to the party congress in Zambezi are being promised heaven on earth if they abide by what the political heavy weights want from them.

Others have chosen to remain neutral as they watch developments in the political arena unfolding as they do not want to support losing candidates, it’s not clear who the delegates from Zambezi are siding with, however what could be seen when the candidates were in Zambezi Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appeared to be in the driving seat.

Her track record speaks volumes, and many cadres may have chosen to be on her side despite her age. Delegates NDN spoke to chose to remain anonymous as they are not allowed to speak to the media, said they will this time vote wisely.

“We need a leader who can unite the Swapo Party, we need a leader with clean hands, a leader who is not compromised, the ball remains in the delegates’ court. “If the Swapo votes for the wrong presidential candidate, chances for the opposition to win the next election is high because even members of Swapo will not vote for some candidates.

The last Swapo congress was tainted with the alleged bribes from the Fishrot money, but now it remains to be seen if the next congress will be different, chances are high the foot soldiers may be compromised as promises for positions is also corruption.