Nigerian troops kill 19 suspected terrorists, rescue 23 abductees within a week

ABUJA, Aug. 12 — At least 19 suspected terrorists were killed and 23 victims of abduction rescued in separate anti-terrorist operations carried out by Nigerian troops in the country’s northern region this week, the army said Wednesday.

In its latest operational reports, the Nigerian army said the operations were carried out by troops between Monday and Tuesday, particularly in the northern part of the country.

The intelligence-led operations led to the killing of 18 suspected terrorists in the northwestern state of Kebbi on Monday, while 18 victims of abduction were rescued in the neighboring Zamfara State on the same day, the army said.

On Tuesday, another suspected terrorist was killed during a raid in the north-central state of Plateau, while five more victims of abduction were rescued in the northeastern state of Borno, according to the army.

Nigeria has been confronted with a myriad of security challenges, including terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed militancy, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, and farmer-herder conflicts. (Xinhua)

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