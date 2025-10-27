7 scientists awarded 2025 Future Science Prize in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 27– Seven scientists were awarded here Sunday the 2025 Future Science Prize for their achievements in the fields of life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics and computer science.

Ji Qiang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, along with Xu Xing and Zhou Zhonghe, researchers of the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, shared the prize in life sciences.

Fang Zhong, from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, received the prize in physical sciences along with Dai Xi, from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Ding Hong, from Tsung-Dao Lee Institute of Shanghai Jiaotong University.

Semiconductor scientist Lu Chih-Yuan won the prize in mathematics and computer science.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Future Science Prize.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Victor Wang, rotating chairman of 2025 Future Science Prize Donor’s Congress, hoped that the prize will play an increasingly significant role in advancing scientific development in China and around the world.

The Future Science Prize was initiated in 2016 by a group of scientists and entrepreneurs, focusing on original basic scientific research.

It aims to recognize scientists who have achieved outstanding scientific accomplishments, foster a scientific spirit, and encourage more young people to pursue careers in science. (Xinhua)

