UNAM Graduate Teaches Learners Pro Bono

WINDHOEK – 14 JAN – While many unemployed graduates especially find themselves at home, in the streets or waiting to be employed, 40 year old Armstrong Sitali – a 2018 university graduate decided to put his qualifications into use and has been teaching at Eros primary school in Windhoek for the past nine months for free of charge.

In April 2021, Sitali approached the school management with his qualifications in Junior Primary Education obtained from the University of Namibia. He insisted that he wanted to help by volunteering as a teacher instead of staying home with his qualification and doing nothing.

The rare gesture of charity meant Eros Management were left with no choice but to accept and offer him a teaching position of grade 4 and grade 5 as his qualification.

Up to now the school only assist Sitali with taxi money to and from school for the past 9 months since the school doesn’t have a position to recruit him as a permanent teacher.

When Namibia Daily News visited the school found that Sitali is in class supervising learners in preparation of start teaching next week.

When Sitali was asked why did he decided to teach without being paid for many months, he said, “I want to help this country in education and to put my qualification to practice. This is better for me to be busy in class with learners than staying at home doing nothing”

Both Eros school management and Executive Director of Education could not be reached for comments as their phones ringed unanswered.

By Disho Kanyana