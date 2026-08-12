Death toll rises to 44 in Zimbabwe boat capsize as disaster declared

HARARE, Aug. 12 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday declared a state of disaster following a boat capsize in Lake Kariba, as police confirmed the death toll from the tragedy had risen to 44.

In a statement, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said the declaration enables the government to mobilize extraordinary measures and resources necessary to assist and protect persons affected or likely to be affected by the disaster.

According to Garwe, the vessel, which was traveling from Kariba to Chalala, capsized on Tuesday after reportedly being struck by strong waves while navigating near Long Island.

At the time of the incident, the vessel was carrying 114 passengers and five crew members. An unconfirmed number of children were also believed to have been on board. As of the latest update, 77 people have been rescued while search and rescue operations continue.

Garwe said the declaration underscores the government’s commitment to protecting lives and ensuring that all necessary resources are mobilized to support the ongoing search, rescue, recovery and humanitarian response.

Garwe said the Civil Protection Unit will continue to coordinate the multi-agency response, while efforts remain focused on accounting for every passenger and crew member who were on board the vessel.

“The government extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident,” Garwe said.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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