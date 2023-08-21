By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Aug. 21 — Curiosity is a natural human instinct that is present from birth. Children are constantly exploring their surroundings and asking questions. This curiosity is essential for learning and growth.

As we grow older, we often lose this curiosity. We become more comfortable with what we know and less willing to question things. This can be a problem for internal auditors, who need to be able to think critically and ask questions in order to be effective.

Critical thinking is the ability to think clearly and rationally about a problem. It involves gathering information, analyzing it, and drawing conclusions. Curiosity is a key component of critical thinking, as it drives us to seek out new information and to question our assumptions.

In the context of internal audit, curiosity is essential for identifying and assessing risks. Auditors need to be able to ask questions about the way things are done, and to challenge the status quo. They also need to be able to think outside the box and to come up with new ideas.

Here are some tips for developing curiosity in internal auditors:

Be open to new ideas and perspectives.

Ask questions.

Be willing to admit when you don't know something.

Be persistent. Don't give up easily when you're trying to understand something.

Curiosity is a valuable asset for internal auditors. By developing their curiosity, auditors can become more effective at identifying and assessing risks, and at providing valuable insights to their organizations.

Here are some additional thoughts on the importance of curiosity in internal audit:

Curiosity can help auditors to identify blind spots in their organizations. When we become too comfortable with what we know, we can start to overlook potential problems. Curiosity can help us to see things from a new perspective and to identify risks that we might otherwise miss.

Curiosity can help auditors to build relationships with stakeholders. When we show that we are genuinely interested in learning about their work, stakeholders are more likely to be open to our questions and to share information with us. This can be essential for conducting effective audits.

Curiosity can help auditors to stay up-to-date on changes in their organizations and in the industry. The world is constantly changing, and auditors need to be able to adapt to these changes. Curiosity can help us to stay ahead of the curve and to identify new risks and opportunities.

In conclusion, curiosity is a valuable asset for internal auditors. By developing their curiosity, auditors can become more effective at identifying and assessing risks, at providing valuable insights to their organizations, and at building relationships with stakeholders.